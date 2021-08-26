ACPS reports 12 positive cases in first week of classes

In the first week of classes, eight students in the Albemarle County school division tested positive for COVID-19 along with four staff members, according to the school system’s dashboard.

Additionally, 21 students and one staff member are currently quarantining because of exposure during the last week. The majority of the people are in quarantine because of exposure on school buses, division COO Rosalyn Schmitt told county School Board members Thursday evening.

That’s because the definition of who is considered a close contact is different on a school bus versus the classroom, where a child who comes within three to six feet of an infected student doesn’t have to quarantine if both were wearing masks correctly and consistently for the entire time.

On a school bus, anyone within a six-foot radius of an infected person must quarantine, Schmitt said. To identify the children who were exposed, Schmitt said they looked at the security videos from buses and will be using assigned seating moving forward.

“So we’re confident we quarantine the right people, but it did take a little more time to do it,” Schmitt said.