ACPS releases dashboard to track COVID cases
As of Tuesday, seven employees and one contractor have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Albemarle County school division launched a dashboard Tuesday to track confirmed cases of COVID-19 among those learning or working in its buildings as it prepares to move into Stage Three of its reopening plan.

As of Tuesday, eight employees and one contractor have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Division spokesman Phil Giaramita said there’s no evidence any of those affected caught the virus while on school property.

“Employees have been very diligent in quickly reporting their illness, not coming into work and assisting us and the health department with contact tracing,” he said.

Five people working in the schools have tested positive for the virus while one person is presumed positive, meaning they were a close contact of someone who tested positive. The other cases are among those working in transportation and building services departments.

The dashboard can be found at http://bit.ly/ACPSCOVID

