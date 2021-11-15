 Skip to main content
ACPS: Online rumors of teacher assault unfounded
A Monticello High School teacher hurt his finger after breaking up a lunchtime “scuffle” between two students, according to an Albemarle County schools spokesman, contrary to online reports that a teacher was punched in the head by a student and taken from the school in an ambulance.

Spokesman Phil Giaramita said a scuffle did occur around lunchtime Friday between two students and was quickly settled by two faculty members.

“In doing so, one of the faculty hurt his finger,” Giaramita wrote in an email. “He later drove to one of those walk-in medical centers to have his finger checked. No teacher was beaten. No one left in an ambulance. There were no fights afterward.”

The Albemarle County Police Department did respond to a related disorder at the school Friday after the scuffle and took a juvenile into custody, a spokeswoman said.

