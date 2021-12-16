ACPS, ACPD discuss internet safety following recent social media threats

Children who make a threat online involving a school can face severe consequences, officials with the Albemarle County Police Department and school division said Thursday during a forum about internet safety.
The virtual forum was held after the school division and police responded to multiple threats involving the county schools in recent weeks, none of which were deemed credible. Earlier this month, the police department announced that it had charged three juveniles in connection with online threats made against two Albemarle high schools.
Those children are facing either a class 5 or class 6 felony, both of which are punishable by at least one year in prison, a $2,500 fine or both if found guilty.
“Given that all of these offenses are felonies and can carry a significant amount of time, I think that indicates how serious the General Assembly considers these offenses,” said Jordan McKay, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Albemarle County.
On Wednesday, all students at Monticello High School had their bags searched in the morning as they arrived following a report of an online threat referencing Monticello, according to school officials and local media reports. Officials later learned that threat referenced a school out-of-state.
APCD detectives and other law enforcement officials detailed the investigation process for school threats along with ways parents can help keep their children safe.
“The biggest thing is to monitor your kids online,” said ACPD Detective Michael Schneider from the Special Victims Unit.
Schneider advised parents to know which social media apps their children are on and how to log on and to regularly go through their kids’ phones.
“You have to know what they’re doing,” Schneider said. “And just be aware that most kids now have more than one Snapchat account.”
Earlier in the forum, Schneider gave attendees an overview of the popular social media apps among children: Snapchat, Tik Tok and Instagram. He hasn’t investigated cases that involve Facebook or Twitter.
Following the presentation, the panelists fielded questions from attendees.
Schneider also encouraged parents to talk with their children about using their phone at school.
“This has been a big issue with a lot of the school threats,” he said. “Before we even get notified this the threat has been shared to over 50 or 100 kids, it spreads like wildfire and we'll get notified once it's been spread all over the place.”
Instead of sharing a threat posted online, the detectives said students should tell a responsible adult.
“Not keep it to themselves but not share it with peers,” ACPD detective Mike Wells said.
Wells, who works in the county’s cybercrimes lab, said that sharing threats with peers complicates the investigation, especially in determining where the post originated.
“So just if we can contain that as much as possible, that would help us get a really quick start out of the gate to try and find out where this came from,” Wells said.
Wells added later that the police respond to each threat as if they are credible until they determine whether it’s not.
“You have to understand that these threats, they're sometimes intended to be annoying, but we have to take them as though they're a real threat to life,” Wells said. “So we have to do forensic examinations just like we would if it was a homicide.”
Schnieder said that even if the threats are not credible, those who make the post are charged as if they were.
“You made a threat,” he said. “You scared not only the staff but other children.”
Jesse Turner, director of student services for the school division, said that when a school administrator receives information about a threat, there’s a crisis plan in place that determines the protocol to follow from keeping students at the school to communicating to parents about the threat.
“Sometimes it's been slower than maybe any of us would like,” Turner said of the communication to parents about threat investigations. “But what we never want to do is miscommunicate with parents, because we know that the parents are not at the school, they only can go back what possibly they have heard from their children in text or social media posts. We want to make sure that when we send out a communication it is concise, it makes sense, and it’s factual.”
Turner said that school staff are encouraged to build relationships with students so that they have a trusted adult they can turn to. Additionally, Turner, a former high school principal, explained his advice to students.
“If there’s an issue, share it with your parents or someone at the school,” he said. “Never use social media as a way to express your anger, your boredom or get back at someone. It can turn into a nightmare.”