ACPS, ACPD discuss internet safety following recent social media threats

Instead of sharing a threat posted online, the detectives said students should tell a responsible adult.

“Not keep it to themselves but not share it with peers,” ACPD detective Mike Wells said.

Wells, who works in the county’s cybercrimes lab, said that sharing threats with peers complicates the investigation, especially in determining where the post originated.

“So just if we can contain that as much as possible, that would help us get a really quick start out of the gate to try and find out where this came from,” Wells said.

Wells added later that the police respond to each threat as if they are credible until they determine whether it’s not.

“You have to understand that these threats, they're sometimes intended to be annoying, but we have to take them as though they're a real threat to life,” Wells said. “So we have to do forensic examinations just like we would if it was a homicide.”

Schnieder said that even if the threats are not credible, those who make the post are charged as if they were.

“You made a threat,” he said. “You scared not only the staff but other children.”