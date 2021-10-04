A willingness to work: New superintendent wants to make equity more than a buzzword

He brings with him an experience largely rooted in special education, starting with his mother who taught students with disabilities for 42 years. Over his 19-year career so far, Gurley has taught special education and directed the department in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie counties. In Dinwiddie, he also was the principal of the division’s alternative learning center before becoming the assistant superintendent for academic services in July 2017.

“I’ve always loved working with children who pose the greatest challenges because those are kids who really need us,” he said in a recent interview. “All kids need us, but it’s easy for people to kind of push children to the side who don’t respond immediately. I’ve always been one who gave a little extra love to those kids who people were turning their backs on.”

Working in special education taught Gurley the importance of tailoring instruction to meet the specific needs of the students, he said.

“As an administrator, I use those same exact skills,” he said. “It’s about personalizing students’ experiences and personalizing teachers’ experiences.”

That sometimes meant working alongside teachers rather than just telling them to do something.