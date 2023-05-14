An 8th-grade Charlottesville student and baseball player has died after he was hit in the head with a baseball before a community baseball game on Monday.

Calvin Ness, a Buford Middle School student, leaves behind his parents and two younger siblings in the Charlottesville City Schools division. Ness was one of Burnley-Moran Elementary School principal Dr. Elizabeth Korab’s three children.

In a Thursday message sent to the Burnley-Moran community, which she calls the “BME Family Clowder,” Korab said that baseball and education have been woven into her “family thread and into Calvin, Robinonson, and Mallory’s lives.”

“What we have come to accept is that Calvin’s condition never changed from when he arrived at UVA on Monday evening,” Korab wrote. “We embraced the compassionate care from the UVA Pediatric ICU team that allowed us as parents and family to have as much closure as was possible. I have been able to sleep with my baby each night. We are at peace that when his life was tragically taken, he was not in pain and he was doing something he loved.”

On Monday night Ness was immediately taken to the University of Virginia Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where his doctors declared him brain dead on Wednesday night, Korab said. That same night, doctors began to prepare his organs for donation.

Before the donation surgery on Wednesday evening, Calvin’s family and doctors took him on an Honor Walk, an intimate ceremony that honors organ donors for their final deed to save lives. At first Korab and her husband, Charlottesville community baseball coach Jason Ness, thought their son’s organs would save six or seven lives until doctors told them that the number would be greater: Calvin Ness’ heart and lungs had repaired enough to be donated as well.

“I felt my prayers were somewhat answered because our caring, determined teenager repaired what he could,” Korab wrote.

While Korab is “overcome with chest-crushing anguish that we won’t see what Calvin will fully become,” she wrote that, while taking her first break from the hospital to go home earlier this week, she was “bent over, heaving in tears reading the chalked messages that lead up to my neighborhood ‘Stay BME Strong Dr. Korab.’”

Korab told the BME Family Clowder that she would give them tips for sensitively talking to their children, and her students, about her family tragedy along with some honesty about she emotional journey ahead of her.

“There may be times their once remarkably energetic principal appears sad and is frankly, not moving with purpose,” Korab wrote. “I want them to know I am ok; I am just responding to a tremendous amount of love. If you or your child need someone to talk to, please reach out to Ms. Baber or Ms. Scott, our mental wellness team.”

After breaking the news to Ness’ peers at Buford and Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Walker Upper Elementary School, parent-teacher organizations have rushed to support CCS students as they cope with losing a young classmate.

“At Burnley-Moran we are circulating ways for parents to be able to support the students and the staff and ways where they can come to the school and be present during lunch or drop off treats for the staff at this time,” Burnley-Moran parent-teacher organization chair Mariel Childress told The Daily Progress on Friday. “It’s been very heavy on, both, the students and the staff and just having friendly faces around the building — just from being there for about two hours today I think meant a lot to the students as they received the message this morning.”

Childress said that, after sending out a sign-up sheet for parents and community partners to volunteer their time to support students on Thursday evening, each slot on the sheet was filled by Friday morning. Childress told The Daily Progress that the extra hands will be helpful in the final weeks of the school year, which ends on June 9.

At Walker Upper Elementary School, where the younger Ness siblings are students, parent-teacher organization communications chair Amanda Burns told The Daily Progress that the organization is letting students and staff know that it “sees and cares for him” in the midst of tragedy.

“Specifically, for our students, we recognize that Standards of Learning testing is happening now,” Burns said on Friday. “During SOL week we are going to provide snacks to our students just to be able to have the extra support and have some community members to say good morning and give out high fives … we’ll just be an extra touchpoint, community-wise, with some of the parents and community partners that they already know.”

Burns and Childress said the schools extended in-school volunteer opportunities to familiar community partners from 100 Black Men of Central Virginia and the Cav Futures Foundation. Other community partners have shown their support through their entrepreneurship. Nicole Hawker, owner of Heart & Soul Fitness in Charlottesville, held a free mindfulness, meditation and healing session for school staff on Wednesday evening, Burns said.

On Thursday, Charlottesville City Schools sent a mass email with tips for talking to young people of different age groups about death and grief to all parents with students in the division. The tips, drawn from the National Association of School Psychologists, advise parents to “avoid euphemisms” when talking to preschoolers who “may believe that death is reversible.”

Tips for elementary school students vary, as those under the age of eight may believe they could have prevented the death, while students nine through 12 may not immediately feel comfortable expressing their emotions. CCS advised parents of older youths not to force their children to talk about the incident or their emotions, but to be mindful of what they post on social media.

The email also reminded parents of the mental health resources that are available year-round.

“In the last years, we have nearly doubled the number of mental health professionals in our buildings (school counselors, social workers, psychologists),” the email read. “We also partner with Region 10 to provide an in-school setting for counseling for our older students. Finally, we partner with Care Solace to provide free, confidential assistance making appointments for students, staff, and families who need assistance with mental health, substance abuse, and more.”

Childress and Burns said they are planning to “engage as many people in the community as possible” to help the Charlottesville City Schools community honor Neff’s memory.