86% of Charlottesville students in grades 3-11 are identified as gifted

Catlin said at the meeting that by the end of this summer, 17 teachers will have earned an endorsement in gifted education through a partnership with the University of Virginia, which was another highlight from the year.

Board member Jennifer McKeever said that as a mother of elementary school kids, she had a positive experience with the push-in model.

“They always looked forward to that enrichment time when the teacher came in virtually or now in person,” she said. “To make school more like that is actually the goal, in my opinion. I just hope that we can keep replicating that and engaging our students no matter where they are.”

Next year, Catlin said the gifted education team will continue to work with classroom teachers and provide professional learning about the principles of differentiation, through co-planning and co-teaching.

The gifted education changes largely have been focused on the elementary level. But next school, the program will be implemented at Buford Middle School, Catlin said.