A group dedicated to eliminating the achievement gap between Black young men and their peers of other races has awarded $42,000 in scholarships to 42 Black graduating seniors in Central Virginia.

Each of the scholarships awarded was worth $1,000 and given to a rising college first-year who participated in one of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia’s community programs or community service and had an overall grade point average of at least 3.0.

The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia group is a chapter of the national nonprofit 100 Black Men of America, a nonprofit which offers mentoring, tutoring and college preparation opportunities to Black male students with the goal of eliminating the achievement gap.

Last year, the local chapter awarded only 22 scholarships, a byproduct of the pandemic, according to spokesman Howard Witt. Increased outreach to make students and guidance counselors aware of the scholarship produced many more applicants this year he said.

Daniel Fairley, president of the local 100 Black Men chapter, said the scholarship winners this year represent a crowd of future leaders.

“These accomplished Black students are future leaders of their generation, demonstrating devotion to education and service to their communities,” said Daniel Fairley II, president of the chapter, in a statement. “It’s an honor to help them achieve their dreams.”

This year’s recipients and their schools include:

Travis Afriyie, Albemarle High School.David Barredo II, Albemarle High School.Jacob Frysinger, Albemarle High School.Corey Grady, Albemarle High School. Isaiah Grevious, Albemarle High School. Vanessa Ndonde, Albemarle High School.Cameron Powell, Albemarle High School.Ebenezer Zikiel, Albemarle High School.Eddison Duolo, Charlottesville High School. Rocco Fleming, Charlottesville High School.Robel Gabramedhin, Charlottesville High School.Noah Ivers, Charlottesville High School. Malchiel Jones, Charlottesville High School.Devin Christopher, Miller School of Albemarle.Christopher Carter, Monticello High School.Clarence Feggans, Monticello High School.Elijah Fields, Monticello High School.Wilson Francis, Monticello High School.Nyquan Jackson, Monticello High School.Selorm Kartey, Monticello High School.Miles Morris, Monticello High School.Kalenga Mumba III, Monticello High School.Camden Reed, Monticello High School.Darrius Tyler, Monticello High School.Devin Sims-Sandridge, Western Albemarle High School.Jaden Steppe, Western Albemarle High School.Chance Woodson, Buckingham County High School.Lance Bruce, Fluvanna County High School.Malcolm Walls, Fluvanna County High School.Tynes Jackson, William Monroe High School.Marcus Johnson, William Monroe High School.Riley Mitchelson, William Monroe High School.Jherkeem Banks, Louisa County High School.Eli Brooks, Louisa County High School.Darrin Coleman, Louisa County High School.Maleke Huntington, Louisa County High School.DaVeon Gatewood-Rose, Nelson County High School.William Lee, Orange County High School.Andre McDonald Jr., Orange County High School.Sakhile Mthethwa, Orange County High School.Devin Satchell, Orange County High School.Drake Wilson, Orange County High School.