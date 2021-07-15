13th annual summer Thinkshop set to air July 22

Elijah Lee, a 13-year-old advocate for children, will headline the 13th annual Thinkshop, which will be held virtually this year.

Presented by award-winning author Charles Alexander — also known as Mr. Alex-Zan — this year’s theme is “Let’s RIDE (Respect Individual Differences)” and seeks to provide a fun, creative, educational and positive experience for area children.

The virtual event will air at 7 p.m. July 22 on Comcast Channel 14, Alex-Zan.com and YouTube. Elijah will be one of several speakers and performers featured during the event.

Elijah has worked to raise awareness about child abuse and to become an ordained minister. His advocacy has drawn the attention of national media outlets and public officials. In 2020, he was a finalist for Time magazine’s first Kid of the Year award, a partnership with Nickelodeon.

— Staff reports