100 Black Men of Central Virginia awards 19 scholarships

Nineteen Black high school seniors in the Charlottesville are getting some additional money to put toward college.

The students are receiving $1,000 scholarships from the organization 100 Black Men of Central Virginia and will be recognized at a ceremony this Saturday. The scholarships are in recognition of their academic achievements and involvement in their communities, representatives of the organization said in a statement.

The students attend high schools in Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Orange counties. They all have at least a 3.0 GPA, participated in 100 Black Men community programs and will begin college in the fall. 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is a nonprofit that offers mentoring, enrichment, and college-readiness opportunities in area middle and high schools.

“These young Black men exemplify the characteristics of future leaders, modeling devotion to education and service to their communities,” said Daniel Fairley II, president of the organization. “We are excited to help them realize their dreams."

Recipients

Reginald Gatling, Albemarle High School

Lorenzo Burruss, Monticello High School

Malachi Christmas, Monticello High School

Troy Haverstrom, Monticello High School

Jaiden Beckett-Ansa, Western Albemarle High School

Elijah Witt, Western Albemarle High School

Noah Witt, Western Albemarle High School

David Djunga, Charlottesville High School

Corey Wayland, Charlottesville High School

Jaylen Anderson, Buckingham High School

Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County High School

Ahmad Woodson, Fluvanna County High School

Xavien Stevenson, William Monroe High School

Taybus Wilson, William Monroe High School

Micah Coles, Louisa County High School

Miles Coles, Louisa County High School

Quinton Collins, Louisa County High School

Timothy Bray, Orange County High School

Joshua Smith, Orange County High School