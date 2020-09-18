10 more students test positive in Balz-Dobie House; UVa adds testing data to tracker

Rosner said an active case means that it was detected in the last 10 days and required isolation either on- or off-Grounds.

Rosner said the changes were in "response to our evolving knowledge and continued feedback."

All UVa-affiliated cases are also included in the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s COVID-19 data portal.

The health district is investigating the positive cases at Balz-Dobie and contacting all close contacts, so others still might need to quarantine as well.

Students who tested positive have been notified, according to a UVa news release, and are being placed in isolation housing. Those who have had close contacts with those affected will be quarantined.

Students will be notified when it's safe to leave the space, effectively ending their isolation or quarantine period, according to UVa’s response plan.