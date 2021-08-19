10 Charlottesville students win inaugural Young Scholars award

Ten students from Buford Middle and Charlottesville High schools recently were bestowed the inaugural Dr. Donald W. Jones Young Scholars Award.

Named for Donald Wallace Jones, who was the first African American to be an assistant and adviser to five presidents of the University of Virginia, the award recognizes outstanding young scholars in the city. The students also are part of the Men of Color, Honor and Ambition or Women of Color, Honor and Ambition programs at their respective schools.

The MOCHA and WOCHA programs launched during the pandemic and aim to provide students with personal, academic, cultural, social, professional and leadership development.

The award recipients were the first to attend the Dr. Donald Wallace Jones Young Scholars Brunch, held Sunday at Burley Middle School and hosted by the Epsilon Psi Boulé of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity.

Members of the Epsilon Psi Boulé work with the students in the MOCHA and WOCHA programs.

Students in WOCHA who received the award are: Lakaia Thompson, Makaiya Brown, Vanessa Antwi, Zaneyah Bryant and Zaniah Bryant.

Students in MOCHA who received the award are: Alex Tackett, Gabriel Mihigo, Grant Patterson, Jaylen Wright and Kano Etienne.