Edgecomb Imported Auto succumbs to COVID impacts

The global pandemic and its impact on travel, work and recreation has claimed Albemarle County’s venerable Edgecomb’s Imported Auto as company officials say they will close their doors for good.
The company has been in business for more than 40 years, offering repair and service as well as sales for used cars and specializing in Volvo and Japanese imports. Company officials say they plan on closing the business at the end of September.
“Edgecomb’s has always been a family business and, as for so many others, 2020 has been a difficult year,” officials said in a statement. “With travel and commuting at a minimum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue has simply not kept up with expenses. Combined with changes in the industry that favor much larger operations, it became clear that, like all good things, Edgecomb’s Imported Auto was destined to end.”
The company was started by Gary and Betsy Edgecomb in 1979.
“We tried to bring honesty and fairness to a business where those qualities were hard to find. We understood that people needed clear explanations of repair issues, and a place where they could buy a reliable used car that they knew we would stand behind,” Betsy Edgecomb said.
The company will sell its inventory of used cars and loaner vehicles from its offices at 2005 Avon Court.
No new appointments for service will be taken except warranty work and no Virginia state inspections will take place after Sept. 11, company officials said.
Customers who have repairs scheduled, as well as those with service contracts or credits, are being notified via phone call or email.
Edgecomb’s has been a family business with everyone in the immediate family having worked at the shop at one time or another.
For additional information contact managers Tim Edgecomb or Crystal Groff at (434) 295-1570 or (434) 979-1344, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m..
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.