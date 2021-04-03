Easter services return with face masks and distancing

While the congregation will sing hymns, members must keep their face covering on during the service, Pochek said.

“We never gave up singing and we do require masks indoors and don’t give people an option,” he said. “The Scripture commands us to sing and we’re going to obey the Scripture. But we have to acknowledge that it puts people at risk, so we require masks.”

Outside services do not require masks, he said.

“If you’re outside in the yard, we don’t [enforce it], but if you’re under a roof inside the building, we’re going to ask you to wear masks,” he said. “We’ve gotten very little pushback from that. Our services are as normal as possible with the exception of that.”

Church of the Incarnation also requires masks and social distancing. Church leaders’ views on singing are different, however.

“We just got word that we can open up a little bit. So long as members keep the proper distance from one another, we can have choirs of up to eight people,” Keeney said. “We’re still asking people to quietly mouth the words in terms of congregational singing at this point.”