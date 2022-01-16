 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Albemarle

ACPD

A roll-over crash on Free Union Road Saturday morning claimed the life of the driver, according to Albemarle County police.

The single vehicle crash occurred in the 4100 block of Free Union Road around 10:56 a.m. Saturday. Police said the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s crash reconstruction team. It is the first traffic fatality investigated by county police this year.–Staff reports

