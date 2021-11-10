Dr. Petri talks booster shots, Aaron Rodgers, and more

What side effects should I look for in my younger child?

The side effects are the same as adults have experienced, and are generally mild, not unlike other childhood vaccines. Expect a sore arm in most children, and less commonly a day of fatigue or flu-like illness.

Can I go into grocery stores, movie theaters and other enclosed public places if I have been boosted?

Yes. Being vaccinated and now boosted is a liberating experience! I still wear a mask indoors in public spaces (making an exception in restaurants while eating) but the risk of contracting COVID-19 is greatly diminished by all three vaccines. And additional good news is that the surge of infections due to the Delta variant is ebbing, with half the number of new cases today compared to the peak at the beginning of September. So vaccination plus less transmission of Delta is putting us in a good place as Thanksgiving approaches, and I am looking forward to the family time over the holidays that I sorely missed last year.

How long will we need to keep getting boosted?