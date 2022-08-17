Dr. Petri answers your COVID-19, monkeypox and polio questions

University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19. Send your questions to Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.

COVID-19

1. I wanted to know what Dr. Petri thinks about kids wearing face coverings for the new school year, when kids are fully vaccinated and boosted. Should that be based on whether there are high-risk members in the household? Any thoughts would be appreciated as families wrestle with this in the near future.

Thanks for asking! The most important thing to protect our children is for everyone in the family to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and later this fall vaccinated against influenza. The second thing is to keep children at home if they have cold or flu symptoms until they test negative and are feeling better. A third is to mask for 10 days if exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The new CDC guidelines, that require just masking and not quarantine at home if exposed, should go a long way to keeping children in school without increasing risk. Finally, added protection can be gained by masking at school, but this is most important when community transmission levels are high (currently transmission in Central Virginia is medium; readers can check current transmission levels at this link to the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html).

2. It seems like everyone I know has COVID or has had it. Where does this leave us now with natural immunity? Does this mean we might be less likely to need a new booster if we are fully boosted?

I agree that in 2022 everyone has either been vaccinated or has had omicron, but unfortunately this does not lessen the need for the new booster this fall. This is because omicron continues to evolve into new “lineages.” The BA.5 lineage of omicron is currently causing nine out of 10 infections. Reinfections with BA.5 are happening as early as 28 days after an earlier omicron lineage infection. Deaths are, tragically, up 10% this week to just under 400 a day, with approximately 130,000 cases a day reported this week to the CDC.

3. Is Paxlovid effective if I wait to take it after several days? And is it in any way preventative?

Paxlovid is effective up to five days after symptoms at preventing progression to hospitalization or death (in the clinical trial hospitalization was 6.5% in the placebo group vs 0.7% with Paxlovid, or approximately 90% protection). It is important to start the drug early, as the average time from symptom onset to hospitalization is 5 days! Paxlovid has yet to be tested to see if it will work prophylactically; that is a great question!

Monkeypox

1. I remember when AIDS was a public health threat. After finding out that men who have sex with men were most at risk, the public – or people who were not MSM — became less concerned. Still AIDS spread, and death rates soared. Could this happen with monkeypox: that is, could the mode of transmission expand as the virus mutates?

I could not agree more not to repeat the mistakes made with HIV. Monkeypox is, as you feared, mutating as the epidemic progresses. Mutation is happening even though it is a DNA virus, and not a more easily mutable RNA virus like SARS-CoV-2. Sequencing of the outbreak virus shows it has evolved over four years from the virus that caused an outbreak in Nigeria in 2018.

The current virus has 50 changes (SNPs) in its genome since the outbreak strain of 2018, which is a tenfold greater rate of mutation than expected, including three amino acid substitutions in the monkeypox spike protein called B21. This hyper-evolution of the virus suggests it could be increasing person-to-person transmission or evading immunity. I am glad to see monkeypox classified as a public health emergency so that we can mobilize to vaccinate high-risk populations to decrease further mutation.

2. I am a straight, monogamous person. I have greatly limited my social life due to COVID, so I am not out and about very much. Am I at risk, and if so, what do I need to do to stay safe?

You are low-risk. The monkeypox virus epidemic is almost entirely in men who have sex with men. Monkeypox is spread by close, usually skin to skin, personal contact with an infected person. It is not easily spread in any other way (i.e., it is not spread via a respiratory route or by food or water). The pox, or skin lesions, are usually fewer than ten and concentrated in the anogenital region. Flu-like symptoms and sometimes enlarged lymph nodes precede the appearance of the rash. Vaccination works even after exposure during the average seven-day incubation period.

There are also antiviral drugs that can be used for severe infections. Fortunately, the monkeypox that is causing the epidemic is from clade 3 which has less than a 1% case fatality ratio, compared to clade 1 which is closer to 10%. There is an effective vaccine, and because it is in limited supply vaccination efforts are targeting only high-risk people.

Polio

1. I’m an 83-year-old woman who received polio vaccine decades ago. Do I need a booster shot now?

A bit of a digression before I answer your important question. My mother was a great storyteller, and I clearly remember how she described the swimming pool and movie theater closing in her hometown in Rhode Island because of an epidemic of paralytic polio. Never did I think I would experience this! Prevention of paralytic polio by vaccination led to public support for biomedical science, leading to the pre-eminent place of the US in medical science today. Development of the polio vaccine occurred at what at the time was considered light speed, from laboratory cultivation of poliovirus in 1949 to the massive vaccine trial of 2 million children that proved the Salk vaccine in 1955, the year that I was born. While the Salk vaccine protected from paralysis, it did not protect from infection. Thus, the live virus vaccine developed by Albert Sabin, which did protect from infection, was essential for eradication of polio from North America, and now everywhere in the world except for Afghanistan and Pakistan, where there have been only 20 cases in the last year. We can thank our local Rotary clubs for supporting this 30-year effort!

So, what went wrong in New York City? Three rare occurrences: first, someone traveled to NYC from a country that still uses the Sabin live virus vaccine; second, the vaccine virus mutated to be capable of causing paralysis; and third, an unvaccinated adult was exposed to the mutated virus and developed paralytic polio.

You and I, because of our age, received the Sabin vaccine, so we are protected from infection and paralytic polio. However, everyone born after 1970 in the U.S. does not have immunity to infection with polio, as we stopped using the Sabin vaccine that year.

Adults should receive one booster of the Salk inactivated polio vaccine if they are traveling to an area where polio is endemic. I think this is optional in Charlottesville but a good idea in NYC.

2. Can anyone who wants a booster shot receive a booster shot?

There is no reason not to be boosted unless you have an allergy or other problem with one of the vaccine components.

3. I’m a 40-year-old pregnant woman. I live in New York (but am from Charlottesville!). What precautions should I take to protect me and my baby?

Your child should be completely protected from paralytic polio, as the Salk vaccine against polio is given to every child at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, with a fourth dose prior to school age.