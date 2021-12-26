Dr. Paige Perriello heals, helps and listens

Being a healer and an advocate for children is in Dr. Paige Perriello’s blood, though that role has taken on an even greater importance in recent years.

Perriello’s name is a familiar one to many in the Charlottesville community who trust the Pediatrics Associates doctor not only to treat their children but to listen and to care about them as well.

That work has changed significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as pediatricians and parents across the globe were forced into new roles, guiding children through frightening and uncertain times.

“One of the things that keeps me going every day is the opportunity and the privilege to be part of families’ lives and to care for these families, who have had it hard even before COVID,” she said. “My colleagues and I, at Pediatrics Associates have worked really hard to try to give families the answers that we can and the more conversations you have, the more you realize how scary it is for families and how much families are hurting.”

In an effort to help abate the spreading fear and medical misinformation, Perriello and her associates partnered with the Blue Ridge Health District to help educate children about the virus and to encourage vaccinations.