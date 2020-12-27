Dozen: Roxanne Jones' past struggles help her to serve others

“She can offer people a path on the way to some sense of order,” Alexander said of Jones. “She’s humble enough to be able to share it.”

Human Services Director Kaki Dimock said Jones is an ideal example of the city’s push for peer navigators to help community members navigate services. Dimock said Jones is contacted for a variety of situations and can quickly connect with those who are struggling in life.

“That really helps somebody understand the hurdles or barriers someone is going to face,” Dimock said. “For somebody who is reaching out asking for help, knowing that the person helping you has had that experience can build the bridge of trust faster.”

Dimock said Jones does more than just give clients a phone number and address. She helps to build confidence and provides support to those in need.

“I just think Roxanne is a community rock star, and we’re delighted to have her,” Dimock said.

Alexander said Jones is a “foot soldier” in the community and is focused on “serving and helping people.” Her experience in the criminal justice system makes her an excellent adviser and resource, he said.

“Going through the criminal justice system allowed her to really get an insight on who the players were and the issues and concerns that were facing those folks who are coming out of the criminal justice system and those folks who might potentially be going in,” he said. “They’ll be able to relate because she’ll be able to share her story with their experiences and readily have a connection.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.