Dozen: Peter Agelasto III loves history, the environment and serving his community

Agelasto helped to form the Rockfish Valley Foundation in 2005 with the aim of preserving the natural, historical, ecological and agricultural resources of the valley, including the Rockfish Valley Loop Trail system, Spruce Creek Park and lands associated with them.

“The trails have been immensely popular all year-round, and with the pandemic this year, they have added so much to the community and also to the surrounding communities of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Crozet, Waynesboro, Staunton, Lynchburg and beyond,” Agelasto said. “I saw the need for these trails as I made the decision to put them in, but the success of the trails has been a million times more than I could have ever envisioned.”

While at Washington & Lee, Agelasto took a course in geology and became more interested in the natural world. He already owned the Wintergreen Country Store and believed it would make the perfect place to create a small museum. He worked out an arrangement with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville to share exhibits. The arrangement proved to be a rousing success for many years before funding was cut.