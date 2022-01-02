Dozen: Larry Johnson and Claude Price bring joy making deliveries

Larry Johnson and Claude Price always go the extra mile while making home deliveries for Timberlake’s Drug Store.
Johnson and Price, who’ve made deliveries for the locally-owned pharmacy for the past 6 years and 10 years, respectively, help “bring light and kindness to their customers’ lives,” said one customer.
“The qualities that people look for in employees — that they’re dependable and reliable — they check all the boxes,” said Timberlake’s owner John Plantz.
Customer Sally Booker said the pair are stellar in every way: kind, friendly, thoughtful, helpful, hardworking, and dedicated.
“They arrive with smiles, every time,” she said. “Whether it’s hot or cold, snowy or rainy, Larry or Claude make sure you have your meds and drug store needs.”
Johnson, a Charlottesville native, joined the Air Force out of high school and was stationed in Las Vegas. After four years in the military, he came back to Charlottesville and worked as a pharmacy technician for the University of Virginia hospital system for almost 20 years.
Then he saw an opening at Timberlake’s for a pharmacy technician and delivery driver.
“At that time, I thought I’ll take a little break and delivery drive,” he said. “I’ve driven taxis for a while, so the combination of being a pharmacy technician and driving kind of appealed to me. Now I love it.”
Price, an Albemarle County native, started working at Timberlake’s after his retirement after his friend asked him if he’d be interested in the job.
“This helps to break my week up, so I come in here for two days a week and make deliveries,” he said.
Johnson said he enjoys knowing that he’s helping ailing people get their medicine and recover.
“...I’m not a doctor or anything, but just knowing that I’m part of the team that helps sick people get better,” he said. “My mother battled a lot of illnesses, and so I’ve kind of been in the medical field basically all my life since high school.”
Another of Johnson’s favorite parts of the job is getting to meet customers’ dogs.
“A lot of people they say, ‘This dog’s never warmed up to anybody, how’d you get that dog to warm up to you so quick?’” he said. “I enjoy myself with the dogs. I’m a dog person and I hope to be able to, in the next couple of years, maybe get a little, small dog.”
Plantz said Johnson and Price would be an asset to any business.
“If they go to somebody’s house and somebody says ‘Will you please pick up some groceries for me?’ they’ll do it, or ‘Will you change the lightbulb?’ Plantz said.
For Booker, the ask was for a milkshake from Timberlake’s soda fountain. Prior to the pandemic, she was ill for a few weeks, and her doctor had prescribed her medication.
“I hadn’t been able to eat much, but suddenly I thought a milkshake might be nice,” she said. “Well, 20 minutes later, there was Larry at the door of my condo building with my medicine in hand and the chocolate milkshake.”
Then, earlier this summer, Booker broke her leg, and both Price and Johnson would bring her medicine, and the occasional sandwich, from Timberlake’s right to her door.
“We had chats and laughs and they’re just dear kind people who add just a spark of joy into your life,” she said. “Especially when you don’t feel well, it’s so important to have that sense of community, and that’s why I’m very fond of Larry and Claude. They’re the kind of guys where they always go the extra mile, and always cheerfully.”