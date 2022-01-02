Dozen: Larry Johnson and Claude Price bring joy making deliveries

Price, an Albemarle County native, started working at Timberlake’s after his retirement after his friend asked him if he’d be interested in the job.

“This helps to break my week up, so I come in here for two days a week and make deliveries,” he said.

Johnson said he enjoys knowing that he’s helping ailing people get their medicine and recover.

“...I’m not a doctor or anything, but just knowing that I’m part of the team that helps sick people get better,” he said. “My mother battled a lot of illnesses, and so I’ve kind of been in the medical field basically all my life since high school.”

Another of Johnson’s favorite parts of the job is getting to meet customers’ dogs.

“A lot of people they say, ‘This dog’s never warmed up to anybody, how’d you get that dog to warm up to you so quick?’” he said. “I enjoy myself with the dogs. I’m a dog person and I hope to be able to, in the next couple of years, maybe get a little, small dog.”

Plantz said Johnson and Price would be an asset to any business.