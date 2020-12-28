Dozen: Kostas Alibertis turned dedication to others into lifelong labor of love

Though he is compassionate, Alibertis also has a “fiery” side, colleagues said.

“He wants everybody to be the best that they can be — he wants people to really know material, and it's not something that's a given, you have to earn it,” said Welcher, who is dating Alibertis.

He has also volunteered at the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, and in 2008 was the first CARS associate member to reach Life Member status. And while most of his time is spent working as a paramedic, Alibertis is also a member of the Crozet Community Advisory Committee, which helps develop and implement the area's Master Plan.

“That is one more opportunity for somebody to interact with me, or if they have questions in reference to the agency,” he said. “It makes us more part of the community, which I think is critical.”

Lindbeck said he considers Alibertis an expert prehospital care provider, in terms of his knowledge base and skill set, and that he's a talented patient care provider in his own right.

“Not only has he kept the squad very up to date and adept at providing patient care — their external duties, if you will — he's also maintained that internal sense of family and service that continues to keep people and attract people to the squad,” he said.