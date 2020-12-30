Dozen: Kaye Monroe helps forge careers for those who otherwise would fall through the cracks

“Employers don’t realize that people with disabilities are often the better of most employees because they want to work,” she said. “This is a conversation about inclusion. It’s not just about Black or white or brown, it’s about everyone.”

She calls herself an architect and “blueprinter” and says she “builds programs that build people.”

“If someone comes to me and says, ‘I want to build this career, I want to build this opportunity, I want to build this life,’ then I help them navigate that conversation,” she said.

For example, Monroe had a client who had a degree in building inspection but was hearing impaired. When he tried to get certified, he was denied because officials told him he couldn’t hear floorboards creak.

Monroe said she helped the man get hearing aids and then interviewed with the city about possible job opportunities in the field. The interview led to a part-time job, with her agency paying half of his salary, and then a full-time job.

It seems with each different hat, Monroe gets another nickname.

Andrea Copeland-Whitsett, Chamber of Commerce director of member education services, calls Monroe “Mama Kaye.”