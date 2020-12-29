Dozen: Jo Ann Woods helping her kindergartners through pandemic after having had COVID herself

“I thought they were touching the skull,” she said, adding that she’s “not a wimp.”

She feels fortunate that she didn’t need a ventilator. She said the Martha Jefferson staff did the best they could for her, and after five days, she didn’t want to leave the hospital.

“But I'm telling you, you're so sick,” she said. “... I was scared, and I knew that they were equipped to take care of me. They had done an amazing job, but I also know that I was the lucky one, and I thank my Heavenly Father.”

Woods said her favorite part of working with kindergartners is teaching them how to tie their shoes and read.

“You work so hard with them on their alphabet, and seeing them learn their letters and sounds,” she said. “But finally, when they put those sounds to use, and put them together and form words, and then they're reading, and when they look at you and they're actually reading — the excitement that’s on their face.”

When schools closed in March, Woods volunteered to help make learning packets that were sent home weekly. Alicea said that when Woods got sick, Woods apologized because she couldn’t help anymore. She told Woods to take care of herself.