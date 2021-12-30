Dozen: Elizabeth Shillue shows love for the community through her anti-racism activism

As Shillue organized more and more showings of the film, it became clear to her this was getting bigger than just film screenings. So, Beloved Community Cville was born. The name of the organization comes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“He envisioned the beloved community as a society that's based on justice and equal opportunity, love of one's fellow human beings. People forget just how threatening that vision was,” Shillue said.

After Shillue witnessed the tragic events of the Unite The Right rally in August 2017 firsthand, she felt called to further her anti-racism work. This is when Beloved Community Cville really took off. Green had been organizing bus tours that highlighted the racial history of the city. After August 2017, Shillue said more community members were interested in these tours, so Green and Shillue worked together to create a bigger, more sustainable bus tour project.