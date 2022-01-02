Dozen: El’Carlos Coles brightens up patients days

For patients and visitors at Northridge Medical Park, El’Carlos Coles brings “a little ray of sunshine” to their day when he greets them, helps them out of their vehicle or assists them to their appointment.

Coles has been working for the University of Virginia Health System for nearly 30 years, most of his time as a greeter.

“I work with a great group of people here in this building and also get to know a lot of wonderful patients and visitors,” he said.

On a typical day, when he’s not doing the particulars of his job, he’s chatting with patients and staff he regularly sees — about UVa basketball games, the weather or their families.

“People don’t like to go to the doctor, particularly if they know that there’s something sharp awaiting them at their doctor’s visit in the way of a flu shot, but if it starts off with his smiling face, maybe it’s just a little easier for people,” said John Post, who sees Coles almost daily when he visits his wife, Barbara, a doctor at Northridge.

Coles was born and raised in Charlottesville and worked at a number of places in the area before coming to the hospital, where he started working the third shift in central sterile supply.