Dozen: Carmelita Wood works toward a brighter future where everyone has options

“People should be able to have the choice to move to a different area, where they think or where they know that their children are happy and prospering and can get a better education,” Wood said.

And Wood is always quick to organize to support members of the community who are in great need or crisis.

“Last year in the fall, there were two house fires in the neighborhood. One was an older woman living alone and the other was a young family. Carmelita got us organized and we gathered clothes, toys and gift cards for them both for Christmas,” Gale said.

Wood loves her neighborhood, and says it’s a wonderful place to live. At the same time, though, Wood is constantly looking at ways to improve the community for residents. So she got to work with the city’s Planning Commission on the Cherry Avenue Small Area Plan, which included improved walkable trails and plans that would allow small businesses to the area that residents without cars could walk to.

Gale said Wood has always been innovative in partnering with experts and city officials to solve problems and help residents.