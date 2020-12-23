Dozen: Bonnie Gordon touches all the right notes with community work

Caldwell, a Charlottesville teacher, said the program has taken school kids to operas, Shakespearean comedies, jazz concerts, art exhibits and the Virginia Film Festival. It’s also given children a chance to sing, dance, play and create.

“Bonnie’s goal has always been to make this community engagement program stand out among the others,” Caldwell said. “She makes sure all undergrads understand the history of the community before they enter it.”

Elsie Thompson, of Albemarle County, concurs.

“Bonnie has also initiated, guided and supervised UVa Civic Engagement classes that bring students face-to-face with important community and national issues,” she said. “A current full-year course brings students in contact with the experiences of persons in our community who are living with autism and their families.”

“She has that particular skill where she knows the exact right person to introduce you to at the exact right moment,” Caldwell said. “I’ve called to ask her if she knows any local musicians that might be willing to play for my class — she does. I’ve called to ask if she knows anyone at UVa who would speak to my class about the enslaved laborers at UVa — she does. She is an engaged mom, community citizen and coworker and I’m lucky to also call her my friend.”