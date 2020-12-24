Dozen: Bobby Green cooks up a lot of love in Charlottesville

“As president of the Ebony Social Club, he always put the interest of his club members above his own, always making sure to honor their accomplishments,” Norris said. “And in his career in law enforcement, Bobby was known for treating people fairly but firmly, building relationships of trust with the neighborhoods he patrolled. He is a good man and has done so much good for so many.”

Charlene Green, former manager of the city’s Office of Human Rights, also spoke of Green’s generosity of spirit and cooking. In addition to cooking the best fried chicken in Charlottesville, she said that she is proud to call him a friend.

When Maurice Jones was ending his career with the city, she said she was touched with how Green and the social club wanted to honor him.

“I hated to see Maurice go, but I was so pleased that someone from the community with Bobby's stature was able to create that event for him and show a side of the community that was very appreciative of all that he had done for the city of Charlottesville,” she said.

Green’s work also has brought him into frequent contact with motivational speaker and educator Charles Alexander, better known to the community as Alex-Zan.

Green is a blessing, Alexander said, and is one of the most giving people he knows.

“He’s been a giver all his life and he doesn't know the word no. Even when he may not be feeling well or he may be tired or exhausted, he will still go the extra mile,” Alexander said. “He probably could retire easily if all the people that he has loaned money to repaid him but he would never even think of asking because he’s not that kind of person. He knows the importance of blessing others.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.