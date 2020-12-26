Dozen: Bette Grahame finds joy in finding homes for animals

She also helped to establish a program to take puppies to a shelter in Massachusetts so they could be adopted.

Tedi Wright, who’s on the board of the humane society, said she estimates that each year at that time, they took care of about 300 puppies between the two of them. She said around that time is when she really got to know Grahame.

“Then I realized, this is a person who does this solely because she loves animals,” Wright said. “She’s not looking for glory, not looking for things to be done her way ... she just wanted to save as many animals as she could.”

After seven years, the humane society stopped managing the Nelson shelter, after county supervisors didn’t want to hold animals for more than a few days.

“For five years, the humane society operated out of people's homes — my home, several people volunteered to take in animals that people wanted to surrender,” Grahame said. “And we just went and stood in front of supermarkets and many stores and just did our best to adopt.”

Wright said she is astounded by Grahame’s kindness.

“Despite having seen all that, and having been through all that, put up with so much unpleasant political stuff, she still never has a bad word,” she said.