Dozen: Alan Goffinski helped people weather 2020 with art

Running an arts organization these days draws less on marching to the beat of a different drummer and more on capturing a community's distinctive rhythms.

For Alan Goffinski, that recently meant setting up a drum kit in an art gallery space at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative that rang with emptiness.

Goffinski, who is executive director of The Bridge and director of the Charlottesville Mural Project, formerly played bass in a Victory Records touring band, but he's new at percussion. "You just keep playing it until you get it right," he said.

He spends his time at The Bridge helping area residents to tap into their artistic potential and recognize the talent and value in each other, building unity through visual art, music and other disciplines.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began shuttering public spaces and turning lives upside down, Goffinski knew that art was the right tool at the right time to keep people united and engaged.

"From Day 1 at The Bridge, my focus has always been people, and celebrating the assets that already exist in a community," he said. That's why his mantra at The Bridge has been, "We need to be not only for the community, but by the community."