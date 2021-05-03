Downloadable book available on Virginia's poisonous plants

As an increasing number of Virginians foraging for wild plants are eating poisonous greenery, a book to help people to identify and avoid poisonous plants found in the state is now available as a free download.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to people spending more time outdoors and sparked an increased interest in foraging for wild foods, which can lead to accidental poisoning, according to a news release from the University of Virginia Health System.

“Our experts become quickly concerned when they receive a Poison Center call about somebody who has intentionally eaten a plant they harvested from the wild,” Dr. Christopher Holstege, medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center and the toxicology consultant for the book, said in the release. “Children often eat just a few berries. But a forager is more likely to consume a large amount. This can lead to more serious health effects.”

The book, “The Socrates Project — Poisonous Plants in Virginia,” is filled with full-color photographs, and can serve as a reference for identifying the 25 poisonous plants that grow in the wild in Virginia.