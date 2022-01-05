Doctor, researcher and educator Dr. Bill Petri is a special Distinguished Dozen

Editor’s Note: For the past few months, Dr. Petri has shared his expertise and time in our paper through a weekly column, where he has answered hundreds of questions for us and for our readers about COVID-19. We were thrilled when a community member nominated him for the Distinguished Dozen; however, we didn’t want to let our bias affect our decision on whom to choose. In order to overcome this journalistic quandary, we’ve decided this year to do a baker’s dozen, adding Dr. Petri as the final installation of our Distinguished (Baker’s) Dozen.

Before COVID-19 even had a name, Bill Petri was petrified – or at least very worried. With a doctorate in microbiology and also an M.D., Petri understood better than most lay people what was about to happen. A new coronavirus that attacked the lungs had swept through Wuhan and was spreading to other cities. A pandemic was in the offing, even in the U.S. did not quite yet understand.