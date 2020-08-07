District on track for another record month of virus cases

Ahead of the return of University of Virginia students, Central Virginia is on track for another record month of coronavirus cases as health officials say residents continue to flout social distancing recommendations.
The first seven days of August have seen 189 new cases of the coronavirus in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, roughly 38% more than the record set in the first week of July.
The district covers Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Nelson, Greene and Louisa counties. Overall, there have been 1,894 cases, 141 hospitalizations and 44 deaths.
“We are seeing quite a bit of parties,” said Jessica Coughlin, the health department’s emergency coordinator. “It’s a long time to be away from friends and away from family. I think it’s a frustration level. It’s summer and people want to get outside before fall.”
Coughlin said the percent-positivity rate of tests, or the percent of tests that return positive for the virus, has trended downward, but is continually in fluctuation.
The latest rate for the district was 5.6% on Monday compared to 7.3% in the state.
According to the World Health Organization, an indicator that the pandemic is beginning to be controlled is a percent positivity rate below 5% for a period of at least two weeks. The district has had a rate below 5% for a total of 24 days since the first positive case was reported on March 17.
In the district, the rate was last below 5% from June 12 to June 16. It also was below 5% from May 10 to May 16, May 6 to May 8, April 27 to April 28 and March 18 to March 24.
As of Friday, there were 20 outbreaks in the district, with 360 outbreak-associated cases and 146 cases among health care workers.
The case trends caused UVa to announce that it would delay in-person classes to Sept. 8 and delay move-in day for undergraduates, although those who live off Grounds are already starting to return to the area.
“I think that we’re still in this place of limbo where we’re seeing where the numbers are going,” Coughlin said.
This week, Virginia rolled out its COVIDWISE app to help people better understand potential exposure to the virus.
The app allows phones to exchange Bluetooth signals with other phones that have the app to keep an anonymous list of close encounters. The app then allows those who catch the virus to notify people who may have been contacted without revealing their identity.
Coughlin said the app could help residents see the virus’s prevalence.
“It may have them think twice before taking any unnecessary trips,” she said.
If people receive a positive test, the district will still conduct its own contact tracing, but the app will still help residents determine if they’ve been exposed. Coughlin said exposure only counts for 15 minutes within six feet.
“If you run by someone on the street, you’re not going to be at risk,” she said.
The health district will start changing some of its testing guidelines with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new guidelines say that health officials should not conduct another test of someone who tested positive for three months after getting the results of their initial test.
To determine if someone is free of the virus, the guidelines instead focus on symptoms rather than a negative test. Coughlin said that means 10 days must have passed since symptoms started, 24 hours must have passed since a fever and other symptoms must have improved.
The new guidelines help save tests for those who might need them, Coughlin said.
“We’ve been having a lot of people coming multiple times,” she said. “Some have wanted to come multiple times in one week and it’s really just not the best way to use these tests.”
For more information on upcoming testing events, visit vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites.
