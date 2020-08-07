District on track for another record month of virus cases

If people receive a positive test, the district will still conduct its own contact tracing, but the app will still help residents determine if they’ve been exposed. Coughlin said exposure only counts for 15 minutes within six feet.

“If you run by someone on the street, you’re not going to be at risk,” she said.

The health district will start changing some of its testing guidelines with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidelines say that health officials should not conduct another test of someone who tested positive for three months after getting the results of their initial test.

To determine if someone is free of the virus, the guidelines instead focus on symptoms rather than a negative test. Coughlin said that means 10 days must have passed since symptoms started, 24 hours must have passed since a fever and other symptoms must have improved.

The new guidelines help save tests for those who might need them, Coughlin said.

“We’ve been having a lot of people coming multiple times,” she said. “Some have wanted to come multiple times in one week and it’s really just not the best way to use these tests.”

For more information on upcoming testing events, visit vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites.

