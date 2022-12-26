Distinguished Dozen: Strong hands build strong minds at boxing gym for all

Wartime Fitness is not your average gym.

The Charlottesville boxing haven and nonprofit organization have only been open for a year and a half, but it’s already made a lifetime impact on its members. Wartime provides life and fitness mentorship and a boxing team with everyone’s mental and physical health in mind.

Professional boxer, trainer and gym founder George Rivera put both feet into the plan to launch Wartime Fitness. He immediately knew that he wanted the gym to be a safe space for all members “from ages four to 100” to learn, grow and reach their fitness goals.

One of the main things that make the gym unique is its unique focus on its younger members. Rivera was aware of the increase in gun violence among local youth when he decided to start the gym in his garage in Fluvanna in 2019. He maintained the same mission when he opened the gym’s first official location on River Road on Juneteenth in 2021.

“There’s no other gym like this,” Rivera said. “Everybody pushes everybody, we support one another to be great. I tell our members all the time that we are building future bosses and leaders here, every day.”

Rivera has been an athlete for all 44 years of his life. The only thing he’s grown to love more than competing professionally is coaching young people to be the best athletes - and people - that they can be. Rivera, who most members know as Coach, has more than two decades of professional boxing experience that have prepared him to coach over a hundred members who visit the gym multiple times per week.

When his sister Daniella passed away in 2018, Rivera tapped back into a dream deferred by life’s most beautiful moments, like getting married to his wife Amber and the birth of his three children.

“Because when my youngest son was born, I stopped coaching,” Rivera said. “Daniella was telling me that she and our sister Gabby wanted me to get back into the ring and coach the kids. She said ‘It seems like you’re scared of success. You should cut that safety net off. I’m the oldest and she’s the youngest, but she schooled me on that one.”

“I told her I would get back in the ring,” Rivera said. “Then a week later she passed, so I gave her my word.

A photo of Daniella hangs at the entryway of Wartime Fitness “so we never forget her vision,” Rivera says.

Fluvanna Beginnings

Rivera moved to Fluvanna County from East Harlem, NY in 1996 during his senior year of high school. The culture shock he and his siblings, who were all preteens and teenagers at the time, was difficult to ignore.

In New York, Rivera found confidence and community on the basketball court, so it only made sense that he try out for the Fluvanna County High School team. As if it happened yesterday, Rivera recalls walking into the school gymnasium on the first day of tryouts and being stopped at the door. As a star football player who led the Fluvanna Flucos football team to the playoffs and earned scholarship offers to Norfolk State and the Fork Union Military Academy, Rivera was thrilled that the basketball coaches were holding special tryouts at the end of the football season.

Instead, the head coach of the football team met Rivera at the gymnasium door.

“He shook my hand and said ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done for the Fluvanna football program, but I don’t want any New York streetballers on my team,” Rivera said.

If anything, Rivera’s days playing pick-up games with people of all ages at the infamous Rucker Park prepared him to be a great team player.

Stunned, Rivera left the gym with new knowledge about himself. He knew that, when the time came, he would be the opposite kind of coach than the one he encountered at Fluvanna County High School. He set an intention to be n encouraging, positive, judgment-free coach for the young people who need it most.

“He’s one of the big reasons I started coaching. Everything happens for a reason,” Rivera said. “He labeled me out the gate just because I was from New York City. He labeled me but he didn’t know me. I was excited and he stopped me. Now that I’m older and I’m coaching, I realize he was wrong for what he did.”

A few years after graduating high school, Rivera says he was misunderstood and got into a lot of problematic altercations. After one of the altercations, a familiar face recommended that Rivera and his younger brother visit a new boxing gym in Charlottesville with a head coach named Joe Mallory.

“The rest is history,” Rivera says. Mallory and other trainers at the gym helped Rivera focus the energy that he was using to get into trouble on training and learning techniques that got him into professional fighting shape. Mallory’s gym is also where Rivera got his start as a coach to young boxers 20 years ago.

Rivera has designed Wartime Fitness to be a safe haven for young people who are getting into trouble in the same way Joe Mallory’s gym was a safe space for him.

Not Your Average Coach

Today, Coach gives each of his young members the attention and encouragement that they deserve.

“George gives everybody a nickname,” said Eleanor Frist, a fourth-year student in the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia. “He called me ‘E,’ for example.”

Nicknames are just one way that Coach makes Wartime members feel at home. Rivera also makes himself available to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools as a resource for students who may benefit from a healthy outlet, like training at Wartime Fitness.

Several parents of grade school students who go to the gym have given Rivera permission to speak with teachers about students’ academic progress during the school year. If their grades and school work aren’t satisfactory to students’ parents and teachers, they won’t get to spar until they make a positive change, Rivera says.

The gym is a healthy and constructive option to help students back on track from whatever challenges they face.

“We found out about Wartime through a friend who signed her son up here because he was going through a tough time in school,” said the mother of 14-year-old Premiere Boatwright, who is training to spar professionally. “[Premiere] was having a few small problems in school, but he’s not that kind of kid. “I just wanted him to learn how to defend himself and stand up for himself. That can be hard, especially for a boy.”

“When I started, I was confused,” said 14-year-old Premiere Boatwright, who joined the gym this past summer. “But when I got working, I got into it. I started shadowboxing at home and now I’m able to spar after about four months of training. When you box, it builds up more of your confidence,” Boatwright said. “It shows that you can do anything in life. You don’t have to be afraid to go for your dreams.”

Boatwright says he’s applying the same focus and control required to hit the punching bag or spar successfully to tackle his school work.

Young gymgoers are organized into two categories, although the groups often train together on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Members ages 6 to 11 are called Young Guns while members ages 12 to 18 are called Junior Jos.

Seventeen-year-old Bella represents one of three generations of family members who are dedicated gym members. Her mother, trainer Ingrid Vaughan, joined the gym when it was still in Rivera’s garage. Once the River Road location opened, Bella’s nine-year-old brother joined the gym and wanted to go multiple times per week. Finally, Bella decided to give Wartime a try earlier this year.

Now, Bella is on track to become a trainer preparing Young Guns and Junior Jos for the ring.

“I like it because I don’t want to spar, but I still like to get a good workout in and do all of the things that we do to get ready for sparring,” Bella said. “I’m already working with groups of six-to-nine-year-olds, so I’m excited to officially be a trainer next year.”

The boxing interest-to-trainer pipeline is strong at Wartime Fitness. Several young members decided to check out the gym based on good reviews they heard through word of mouth. They stayed once they discovered a forever family.

Alijah Wyatt, nicknamed “Batman” by Coach, and known to wear a shirt with a Batman graphic around the gym, is on the road to the Olympics after he started training at the gym earlier this year. The third-year University of Virginia student is the newest amateur boxer preparing for competition boxing matches. Wyatt began training after only three months at the gym, although Coach does not allow most members to step into the ring until they have been training for at least six months. He is also the newest member in a training position. On several nights out of the week, Wyatt can be found coaching young people in the art of sparring in one corner of Wartime’s black and orange boxing ring.

The potential for Young Guns and Junior Jos to grow into trainers within a year of joining the gym gives young people something exciting to look forward to other than sparring, Bella says. It is common for a trainer and trainee to have at least 20 years between them.

“You’re never going to find the diversity and inclusion that exists in this gym on a daily basis,” said Jeff Chidester, Wartime member and Executive Director of External Affairs at the Batten School. Jeff says joining the gym changed his and his son’s lives. “We don’t just train together, we’re part of a team.”

Members like 29-year-old Ishraq say the workout he gets at Wartime is a “byproduct” of a family environment that gives him a home away from home since moving from Brooklyn to Charlottesville earlier this year.

Rivera says he is committed to creating a space where everyone is welcome at any time for any reason.

In the weeks following the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of three students while injuring another two and traumatizing several others, Rivera opened the gym to anyone looking for a safe space to anyone who needed it. Eleanor says she brought at least six friends who attend UVa to the gym to unwind that week.

“That situation was tragic. You don’t want to hold onto that anger or that fear; you have to let it out,” Rivera said. “It messes with your mental health. I told E everybody could come over to let it out. For about two weeks told everyone to come and not to worry about pay, but just let it out because it was much needed.”

“We want to change the narrative at Wartime. We want to make it cool to go to school, to be a nerd - it’s cool to be those things. That’s what I’m trying to get these kids to do, to go to college like Lavel, Devin and D’Sean. This is the picture that I was painting for these young people to mimic and this happened. So I just invited everyone to come let it out, because it bothered me too.”

Moving On Up

After just over 18 months in Wartime’s first location on River Road in Charlottesville, Coach is getting ready for a big move. In the new year, Wartime will open the doors of its new location on Cherry Avenue across from Tonsler Park and near Buford Middle School and Johnson Elementary School.

“Coach is moving right in the middle of where all the shootings are happening to give young teenagers another option,” said the father of an 11-year-old who joined the gym earlier this year.

Wartime is still raising money for the essentials of the gym, like lockers, classroom materials and bathrooms. In October this year, Rivera started a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $250,000 dollars. The fundraiser is just shy of $3,000 dollars. The gym raised an additional $8 thousand by hosting a boxing event, a fundraising mixer and an open invitation to donation the gym’s website.

Rivera says the new location will operate as a community center with space for all members to train, work, study and hang out as they please.

“We’re building strength, confidence, health, wellbeing, a family and a whole movement,” Rivera said. “The rules, since I started, are simple: no racism, no Covid and you have to have a sense of humor.”