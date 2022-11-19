 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DISTINGUISHED DOZEN

Distinguished Dozen is open for nominations

121721-cdp-news-dd-wood058.JPG

Carmelita Wood, president of the Fifeville Neighborhood Association, was one of the Distinguished Dozen in 2021.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Daily Progress wants your help in celebrating the heroes among us.

For our annual “Distinguished Dozen” series, the Daily Progress wants to recognize the people who go out of their way to bring goodwill and joy into our lives.

The call for nominations comes at a difficult time; our community is still grieving and processing over heartbreaking tragedy. But even in moments of such pain, it’s our duty to recognize the people who work selflessly—in big and small ways—to help others.

We want to hear your stories—of passion projects, of tireless volunteers that go above and beyond, of simple good gestures that ripple after the moment. Tell us who has made a big difference to you or the community, or both, and why this person is so special. We will review the names you send us and select 12 for our series, which will run at the end of the year.

Please send your nominations by Dec. 10 to Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com, along with your contact information and a short description of your candidate. We look forward to hearing from you, and we appreciate the opportunity to share the stories of so many honorable members of the community.

