One person has been displaced after a Saturday morning fire damaged a duplex in Albemarle County outside of Mountfair.

The fire, which was contained to one room of the Browns Gap Turnpike property, was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Albemarle County fire marshal. There were no injuries reported.

Units from the Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched at 6:39 a.m. Saturday. They arrived 22 minutes later and found an individual dousing the fire with a fire extinguisher and a garden hose, authorities said.

The fire was contained to the living area of the residence, and there was no damage to the adjacent unit, according to Albemarle Fire Rescue.

The displaced person is being assisted by their family and the American Red Cross.

“Smoking materials are the no. 1 cause of fire deaths in the United States,” according to a statement from the Albemarle County Fire Department. It is best to smoke outside, to use a sturdy ashtray and to be alert while smoking, the statement said.