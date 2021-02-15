Differing bills on expungement of criminal records making their way through General Assembly

“We need to get a structure for petition-based sealing and automatic sealing on the books with some relatively conservative thresholds that we can continue to build on and refine in future sessions,” Surovell told the Times-Dispatch. “We also need to ensure that whatever remedies we create produce actual results.”

The bills have received little vocal criticism from Republicans this session, though both measures passed along party lines in their respective chambers.

Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, voted against HB 2113 when it was before the House but declined to comment on the bill or its Senate equivalent, citing the differing versions under consideration.

For many advocates of expungement, including Rob Poggenklass of the Legal Aid Justice Center, Surovell’s bill does not go far enough and still places an unfair burden on people with criminal records.

Herring’s bill is similar to one passed by the House during the 2020 special session that Legal Aid supported, Poggenklass said. Both bills have “tailored lists” of charges, he said, and Legal Aid and other similarly minded advocacy groups tend to support more broad expungement.