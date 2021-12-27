Did you get your USPS holiday mail and packages on time?

When Allison Wrabel of The Daily Progress last wrote about mail delivery in Charlottesville in November, the local United States Postal Service had made some changes. And Sen. Mark Warner had pressured higher-ups to speed up first-class mail delivery.

Has it worked? We want to know what your holiday mail and package experience was like. Are things better? Please email editor Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com to let us know how your mail experience was.