 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Did you get your USPS holiday mail and packages on time?
0 Comments
alert top story

Did you get your USPS holiday mail and packages on time?

  • 0
100821-cdp-news-USPS810.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Postal workers deliver mail in Charlottesville, Va.

 andrew shurtleff

When Allison Wrabel of The Daily Progress last wrote about mail delivery in Charlottesville in November, the local United States Postal Service had made some changes. And Sen. Mark Warner had pressured higher-ups to speed up first-class mail delivery.

Has it worked? We want to know what your holiday mail and package experience was like. Are things better? Please email editor Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com to let us know how your mail experience was. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Phone companies & suicide prevention hotline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert