Did mail surge help you get your mail? We want to know
Did mail surge help you get your mail? We want to know

ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS A United State Postal worker delivers mail in Charlottesville.

A mail surge this weekend was intended to unclog a backlog of mail for Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner sent out an email Saturday morning to inform residents that extra postal carriers were assigned to Charlottesville this weekend and that, in some cases, residents might receive more than one delivery. 

Did it help? 

We want to know. The United States Postal Service has been plagued with problems for years. The reasons are complicated. 

As challenging as mail delivery is nationwide, Charlottesville has experienced more than its share of delayed mail. Why? One reason, according to Warner, is that the local post office has 14 vacant positions for mail carriers.

The Daily Progress will continue to investigate this. A first step is finding out whether the surge helped this weekend. 

We would like to hear your stories. If all is good now after the surge, then we all can thank Warner. If not, we want to find out what his and others' plans are for finding a quick remedy to this situation. Let us know by sending an email to news@dailyprogress.com, and please put "mail" in the subject line. 

And, last, we'd be remiss if we didn't thank the overworked mail carriers who are filling the gaps. We owe them each a thank-you note, but we don't want to clog up the mail.

