Dickerson's latest film checks out library's first century

As filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson dove into researching the history of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, the more he realized that it went far beyond books on shelves.

“The library supports the community, and the community supports the library,” the Maupintown Media founder said.

Dickerson’s latest documentary, “Free and Open to the Public,” traces the first century of a Charlottesville library that grew into a regional resource for people of all ages and backgrounds. It will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater. And if you’d like a more multidimensional take on the subject, head over to Central Library at 5 p.m. for an open house, reception and time to linger over a new exhibit created with the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society to explore the library’s first 100 years.

For generations, readers have treasured books for opening new worlds and new possibilities. When segregation determined where you went to school and how easy or difficult it would be to find books and and resources to fuel your journey, the goal of “free and open to all” didn’t arrive overnight. Library officials acknowledge the fact that the library opened its doors as a facility that did not admit Black readers.