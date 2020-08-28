Despite city warnings, civil rights protesters march on

Marshaled by a phalanx of riders from Tha Pack Motorcycle Club, Rosia Parker and Katrina Turner led 30 marchers and a media entourage down Charlottesville streets Friday afternoon, calling for justice and equality in defiance of city officials.

Holding a banner, they shouted chants over bullhorns on the two-hour march that started in front of the Charlottesville Police Department, stopped at the intersection of McIntire Road and Preston Avenue and continued up Preston to Fifth Street, ending at Tonsler Park.

The organizers noted the small turnout compared to past marches in the city and called out city officials for a Thursday evening warning that organizers of events “obstructing city streets and using parks without the proper permits will no longer be allowed.”

“I will not let the city shut me down,” Parker called out at the march’s start. “I will not let the city shut me up. These are our streets. We will not back down. Black lives matter!”

The march started slowly, with about two dozen marchers and a dozen photographers, videographers and reporters darting in and out of the main group. When the group stopped, Parker and Turner addressed the throng, talking of their lives, their fight for equality and the lives of others in the community.