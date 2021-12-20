Demand increasing for COVID tests ahead of Christmas holiday

Area providers are seeing more demand for COVID-19 tests as positive cases rise locally and families are navigating another pandemic holiday season.

Two of the health district’s testing events have hit capacity in the last week, at-home tests are in short supply at area stores and the Jefferson Madison Regional Library is nearly out of the 4,000 rapid tests it received before Thanksgiving.

The library expects to receive more tests from the Virginia Department of Health early this week and then they’ll resume contactless curbside pickup. Those who want to pick up a free test kit should call their local branch first to check on availability. For more information, go to jmrl.org/covid19.

Director David Plunkett said JMRL will continue to partner with VDH to distribute tests as long as supply and capacity allows. Last week, the JMRL branches distributed 2,041 tests, which was more than double any of the other weeks, he said.

On Monday, only the branches in Greene, Nelson, and Scottsville had tests but Plunkett didn’t expect them last the day.