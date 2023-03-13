Members of the Charlottesville Outdoor Fitness Club perform "inchworm pushups" on the Washington Park basketball court at dawn on a recent morning. "We do a different park every morning at 7 a.m. weekdays," said temporary coach Dana Tournabene, who said she was filling in for her husband because he was recovering from a shingles vaccination.
Hawes Spencer
