Delta-surge slowly down in Charlottesville area

“We’ve learned very well that predicting the course of this pandemic is fraught with peril and it should be approached with humility,” said Dr. Kyle Enfield, director of intensive care at the UVA Medical Center. “I think we have to be concerned that [an increase] is something that could happen, that we could see another surge or other variants.”

Enfield said at the medical center’s weekly briefing that cases are declining because many people have already been infected with the virus and more people have started to get vaccinated.

In the last seven days, the Blue Ridge Health District didn’t have a daily increase in the triple digits, said Ryan McKay, the COVID-19 incident commander for the health district. The district averaged 81 new cases over a week, as of Friday — the lowest average since the end of August.

“So it does seem to be trending downward at this point, which is good, and then that would be consistent with what VDH is experiencing and most of the state. I think that's sort of a similar term that we're seeing across the country. We're seeing a high number of cases as compared to where we were maybe in August, but that trend is starting to head down.”