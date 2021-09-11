Delta-fueled surge 'taxing' area health district, medical personnel

Cases of COVID-19 in the Blue Ridge Health District have jumped by 20% in the last three months and show no sign of slowing down.

So far this month, the district has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.

Because of the surge in cases, fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus, the health district is once again prioritizing case investigations, adding staff members and figuring out how to meet the range of demands from testing to vaccinations.

“The numbers themselves have been taxing,” said Ryan McKay, the health district’s COVID-19 incident commander.

August was the fourth-worst month of the pandemic in terms of number of cases, with the health district reporting 1,695 new cases. Meanwhile, an additional 53 people were hospitalized and five people died. Most of the new cases have been among people under 40 years old and those who are not vaccinated, according to the district.

McKay said the health district has added 15 staff members to the case investigation team, but the recent cases have yielded more close contacts than previous surges.