Deer culling beginning again in Charlottesville

Charlottesville will implement its deer management program starting Feb. 1.

The program, which will last through late March, comes in response to numerous complaints about hazardous driving conditions, health concerns stemming from Lyme disease, landscapes being impacted by an overabundant deer population and the health of the local herd.

As part of the operation, officials plan to cull 125 deer in city parks during nighttime hours.

Venison from the deer will be donated to local food pantries.

The program was first implemented in 2018 and, over the past three years, it has averaged 92 culled deer per year. The city’s albino/white deer will be spared.

For more information, visit charlottesville.gov/deer. General questions can be sent to the city’s Public Input voicemail line at (434) 970-3109.

