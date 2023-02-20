Albemarle County businesses must renew their licenses by March 1 in order to avoid a late penalty.

All business owners operating in the county are required to obtain a business, professional, occupational license, according to a county statement. Those who file after the deadline will pay a 10% late filing penalty.

License tax fees can be based on a business’ gross receipts, which are the total amounts received during an annual accounting period. Businesses with gross receipts less than $25,000 will not have a fee but are still required to file. Businesses between $25,000 and $100,000 in gross receipts must pay a $50 fee by March 1, while businesses with gross receipts higher than $100,000 are subject to a rate-based license tax which is due by June 15.

Meanwhile, license taxes based on a flat rate are due by March 1.

Owners can renew their licenses and send payment through AlbemarleCountyTaxes.org/Business, according to the county. Debit and credit card payments will have a convenience fee, while electronic checks will not have any additional fees.