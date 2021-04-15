 Skip to main content
Deadline approaching for annual My Help List essay contest
Deadline approaching for annual My Help List essay contest

Area students interested in entering The Mr. Alex-Zan/Virginia A. Gatewood My Help List Contest have until April 23 to turn in their essays.

For the seventh annual My Help List contest, students from kindergarten through 12th grade should write in 150 words or fewer about why it’s important to help others and share what they have done or could do to help someone else.

All submissions should be mailed or dropped off at Jones Heating and Air, 633 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Students who are homeschooled or attend a school in Charlottesville, Albemarle or the surrounding counties are eligible to enter.

The contest is an extension of the Yes — You Matter initiative from Charles Alexander, a Charlottesville author, song producer and award winner who is known in his educational work as Mr. Alex-Zan.

Judges will choose winners in four categories: kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade; sixth through eighth grade; and ninth through 12th grade. Each winner will receive $100.

For more information, call (434) 202-0773, email alexzan@i-c.net or go to alex-zan.com.

— Staff reports

