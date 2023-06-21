June might be national Pride Month, but September is the season for Pride in Charlottesville.

And after years of pandemic challenges and political turmoil, the Charlottesville Pride Network hopes to expand its reach with its annual celebration of the LGBT community and its allies later this year.

The festivities, which aim to foster inclusion, visibility and self-expression, will take place on Sep. 17 at Ix Art Park in Downtown Charlottesville, the group announced on Wednesday.

According to Nick Morrow, acting president of Charlottesville Pride, the event will feature live performances by local artists, one-of-a-kind products from local businesses, plenty of food and more.

Morrow said he is grateful for the partnership with Ix Art Park, which provides an ideal venue for the event.

“Ix Art Park gives us an amazing event space with its stage for local music but also the built-in infrastructure that helps bring local vendors to support the event,” Morrow said. “It is important for us to support our local businesses and to help connect with people.”

Ewa Harr, the director of events and operations at Ix Art Park, said she is looking forward to hosting Charlottesville Pride and celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community.

“All of us at Ix feel fortunate to be able to offer a safe space where everyone is welcome and able to bring their whole self,” Harr said. “We are looking forward to celebrating Pride and all of the beautiful identities of our LGBTQ+ community.”

Charlottesville Pride has been growing in popularity and attendance over the past years. In 2022, the event welcomed thousands. Morrow hopes to beat that number this September.

There were “2,500 attendees in 2022,” Morrow said. “We definitely hope to meet or exceed that number this year.”

As those attendance figures attest, Virginia has become one of the more welcoming states in the South for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in the years after Charlottesville Pride held its first festival in 2012.

“Since our first Pride celebration in Charlottesville 11 years ago, the LGBTQ community has made important progress: marriage equality at the national level; the Virginia Values Act – a landmark nondiscrimination bill – passed in Richmond; the community here in Charlottesville has grown and become more vibrant and interconnected,” Morrow said in a statement announcing the date for Pride this year.

However, Morrow also acknowledged that the event comes at a time of increasing uncertainty and hostility toward LGBT people in Virginia and across the nation. He said he is aware of the political and social challenges that the community faces, such as anti-LGBT legislation, discrimination, violence and hate speech.

“More recently, we’ve also seen lawmakers attempt to roll back our rights and extremists boycott companies who support our community,” Morrow wrote.

Morrow was referring to Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who took office in January 2023. Youngkin has been criticized by LGBT advocates for his conservative views on social issues, such as opposing same-sex marriage, supporting religious exemptions for businesses that refuse service to LGBT customers and rescinding a policy that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

Youngkin’s actions have contrasted with those of his predecessor Ralph Northam, a Democrat who signed the Virginia Values Act in 2020. That law was hailed as a historic milestone for LGBT rights in Virginia, as it banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, credit and education.

Virginia’s political shift has mirrored a national trend of rising anti-LGBT sentiment and legislation. According to the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT advocacy organization, 2023 has seen an unprecedented wave of anti-LGBT bills introduced in 41 states. These bills have targeted various aspects of LGBT life, such as banning transgender athletes from participating in teams that match their gender identity, prohibiting gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and excluding LGBT lessons from school curricula.

During the past legislative session in the Virginia House of Delegates, the most anti-LGBT bills ever were introduced.

Morrow said that organizers are taking into account the national focus on LGBT rights and are ready if people threaten the event.

“We are hopeful that there will not be any people who will try to be a dampener on Pride, especially because of the bigger national context and attacks on the LGBT community.” Morrow said. “That being said, we definitely are taking it seriously, and even though we don’t anticipate problems or threats, we will be prepared.”